Hoover man’s vehicle located in near Marion

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police say they have grave concerns about the health and well-being of a missing man.
Frank Stevenson, 71, was last seen on April 14. He left his home on Golf Drive in Bluff Park to head to a credit union in Riverchase. Stevenson never made it to the credit union. He was driving a gold, 2008 Toyota Camry, with Alabama tag number 6211AW9.
Stevenson suffers from dementia and other health problems and may have become disoriented, according to police. He did not have his cell phone with him and only had a little cash.
Police believe he was carrying a wallet with identification, but had no credit cards. His daily medications were also left at his home.
On Tuesday, officer were called to a logging road in Perry County, near Marion. An individual on a 4-wheeler spotted the vehicle and notified authorities.
Several agencies have joined the search for Mr. Stevenson including ALEA, Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Bibb County prison officers and others. Tracking dogs from the Bibb prison were used along with the Hoover PD’s drone.
Authorities say there have been no signs of Mr. Stevenson but that the plan to continue searching. There are no indications of foul play at this time.
The terrain has proven difficult for the search and stretches across thousands of acreas.
Due to the length of time since his disappearance, police say they have grave concerns about his health and well-being.
If located, please call 911 or the Hoover Police Department at 205-822-5300
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.