Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

GOLDWATER RANGE EXPANSION
Military applies to extend, expand testing range in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management is working with the military to allow for the continuation of testing, training and national defense at the Barry Goldwater Range in southern Arizona. The BLM is processing the military’s request to extend the current reservation of 1.7 million acres of public lands along the U.S.-Mexico border for defense purposes. The Air Force and Navy also seek the withdrawal of the acreage from all forms of appropriation under the public land laws including mining, mineral leasing and geothermal leasing. In addition, the Air Force has requested the withdrawal of 2,366 acres of contiguous public lands. The requests must be approved by Congress.
BANNER HOSPITALS-GROCERY STORE
Banner Health hospitals to run 'grocery stores' for workers
PHOENIX (AP) — Banner Health is setting up makeshift grocery stores for workers on the front lines tending to coronavirus patients. The provider announced Monday that select metro Phoenix hospitals will have on-site locations where health care workers can pick up provisions. Fruits, vegetables, bread, dairy products and eggs are among the essentials that will be available to physicians, nurses and other staff at a discounted price. Banner officials say they hope to ease the burden for workers who are putting in especially long shifts. The facilities that will offer groceries are in Queen Creek, Glendale, Scottsdale and Phoenix. In Mesa, Banner Desert Medical Center will instead have grocery boxes available to buy.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA PROTESTS
Protesters demand Arizona governor lift stay-at-home order
PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have descended on the Arizona Capitol demanding that Gov. Doug Ducey lift restrictions on businesses meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Demonstrators said Monday that the government has vastly overreacted to the disease. Protesters flouted the recommendations of health officials to remain at least 6 feet from others and wear masks in public. Many carried American flags or wore clothes with messages supporting President Donald Trump. Ducey has been cautious in describing how and when he might ease his stay-at-home order. His spokesman says he appreciates the passion of the protesters but will keep following the advice of health officials.
BORDER PATROL-FREEZING CELLS
US appeals order to give detained migrants beds in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — The Trump administration has appealed a court order requiring the U.S. Border Patrol to provide beds, blankets, showers, quality food and medical evaluations to migrants held in many Arizona facilities longer than 48 hours. The appeal filed Monday didn't list a reason. The government has argued that no constitutional violations had been proven and that it's taken steps to reduce time in custody. The judge ruled for migrants who sued in 2015 over what they called dangerously crowded and inhumane conditions in Arizona’s Tucson Sector. The judge issued the final order last week, calling for actual beds and washable blankets.
SHOTS FIRED-FBI
Man shoots at FBI Phoenix field office; no injuries reported
PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI says someone fired at the bureau's Phoenix field office, but no one was injured. FBI spokeswoman Jill McCabe said the suspected gunman was later detained by Phoenix police and FBI agents. McCabe says the man approached the bureau's North Phoenix offices Monday afternoon, fired at the building and at an employee who was exiting. She says the shooter did not access the FBI's building or grounds.
HOUSE PARTY-HOMICIDE
Phoenix police seek suspect who fatally shot teen at party
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy at a house party. Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday night at a home in south Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 21st Street and Southern Avenue after there was a report of gunfire. They found several people in a home. Investigators determined someone shot at 17-year-old Kenyon Myers as he was leaving. The suspect was gone before police arrived. Myers was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-ARIZONA-SIGNATURES
Arizona campaign took in-person signatures after virus alert
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona congressional campaign received hundreds of in-person voter signatures after the candidate said close, personal activities would end because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Arizona Republic reported Hiral Tipirneni’s congressional campaign confirmed it received signatures collected in March by petition gatherers working for companies paid by the campaign. An official says the physician’s campaign made clear by March 14 that in-person activities had to stop in the Scottsdale-based district. The director of a company that collected signatures on behalf of Tipirneni and other candidates says her campaign did not ask them to stop gathering signatures before primary day.
NAVAJO NATION COUNCIL-SESSION
Navajo Nation Council to hold spring session as scheduled
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have vetoed a resolution that sought to cancel the tribal council’s session less than three days before the scheduled start. The Navajo Nation Council is required to hold four regular sessions each year in the months of January, April, July and October. The spring session is scheduled to begin Monday morning. Although the resolution passed by the council cites concerns over the possible spread of coronavirus among Navajo Nation employees and officials, Nez and Lizer said the Council and its committees have continued to hold regular and special meetings throughout the pandemic. They say with proper protective equipment for staff and the use of teleconferencing, the session can proceed as scheduled.