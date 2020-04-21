Look up Tuesday night! Lyrid meteor shower to peak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to see some meteors?! We have a good shot at seeing some soar across the night sky here in central and southern Alabama Tuesday night.
That’s because the annual Lyrid meteor shower will be at its peak Tuesday evening into the predawn hours of Wednesday morning.
While not as incredible as the Geminids or Perseids, the Lyrids are still worth checking out because of their reliability. You’ll likely see 10-15 shooting stars streak across our night sky per hour with this year’s shower.
That may not exactly seem like a lot, but there are two reasons why it will be a great show.
First, the moon will be a very small waning crescent, which means there will be virtually no impact from moonlight. In other words, the meteors won’t be washed out by the moon.
Secondly, the weather will be perfect! As we’re well aware, Mother Nature throws us plenty of curve balls during the spring, and we never know what we’re going to get. So the fact that the skies will be clear and temperatures will be comfortably cool in the 50s should further encourage you to venture out and look up!
Be sure to head out into a dark place away from all light pollution. It’s also a good idea to get to a location that is slightly elevated so trees and any potential buildings don’t block your view in any direction!
You can occasionally catch a special bright meteor known as a “fireball” with the Lyrid meteors, so be sure to watch for at least 30 minutes to increase your chance of that! Oh, one last thing! Be sure to give your eyes a solid 20 minutes to adjust to complete darkness before looking up!
