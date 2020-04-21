Montgomery man dead after single-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 53-year-old Montgomery man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jack D. Bryd was killed when the 2007 Cadillac DTS he was driving left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned.
Trooper Michael Carswell says Bryd was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 231 at the 113-mile marker, approximately a mile north of Montgomery.
