Montgomery man dead after single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 53-year-old Montgomery man. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | April 21, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 8:42 AM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 53-year-old Montgomery man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jack D. Bryd was killed when the 2007 Cadillac DTS he was driving left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned.

Trooper Michael Carswell says Bryd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 231 at the 113-mile marker, approximately a mile north of Montgomery.

