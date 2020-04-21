Montgomery sanitation worker tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery says a sanitation worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The city says it was informed late Monday and verified the results Tuesday.
The city says the worker was not exposed to the virus while on the job, but says the employee self-quarantined upon learning that a family member who works in the health care field tested positive for COVID-19.
City of Montgomery Sanitation Department leadership required all employees who came in contact with the individual to self-quarantine, as well. None of these employees have exhibited symptoms, the city says.
The city says the sanitation department has taken steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which include: issuing face coverings, gloves and glasses; conducting pre-shift temperature checks; providing hand sanitizer; and sanitizing trucks after each shift.
The city says the exposure risk to the public is extremely low since the employee had no direct contact with residents.
The city says the employee has been self-quarantined for more than a week.
