Prattville Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee at a Prattville grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19.
Publix Super Markets confirmed Tuesday an associate at the Cobbs Ford Road location tested positive for the respiratory virus.
“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities," a Publix spokesperson said in an email.
Publix says it is focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all store locations. Those efforts include cleaning and sanitizing of stores, installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies and visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing marked lines at registers.
Publix says it also is offering quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with an associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
