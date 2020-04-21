Some Florida panhandle beaches to reopen with restrictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Florida panhandle beaches will reopen with restrictions.
WJHG in Panama City Beach reports Bay, Gulf, and Okaloosa counties voted to reopen their beaches, but they all come with restrictions.
Bay County Commissioners voted to reopen the beaches in unincorporated Bay County starting Friday. The beaches will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies will monitor the beaches.
Okaloosa County Commissioners voted to reopen all county beaches starting May 1. The beaches will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. The vote to reopen the beaches was unanimous.
The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners voted to open up county beaches effective Monday at 5 p.m. ET. The beaches will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The only restriction is the time in which people can be on the beach, all other activity is allowed. The vote to open the beaches was unanimous.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.