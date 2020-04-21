Andalusia nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama nursing home employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association released a statement Tuesday from Andalusia Manor confirming the test result of one of its employees.
The test result came back Monday. The employee is not working at this time and is receiving “appropriate medical care.”
The state and county health departments were notified of the result, as were other employees, residents and families associated with the facility.
The Alabama Nursing home Association isn’t aware of any of the residents testing positive for COVID-19.
ANHA says it’s aware of 68 nursing homes in 38 counties that have a COVID-19 positive resident and/or employee.
According to the latest numbers from ADPH, there are more than 5,300 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in Alabama. There are more than 180 suspected deaths but only 144 have been confirmed to be COVID-19 related at this point. Over 48,300 people have been tested so far.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
