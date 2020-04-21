Staton Correctional self-reports COVID-19 case in officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says two more COVID-19 cases have been self-reported at correctional facilities.
One of those cases comes from Staton Correctional in Elmore County. The other, at Mobile Community Based Facility/Community Work Center.
Earlier this month, the ADOC said a staff member at Staton Correctional tested positive for the coronavirus.
The ADOC’s staff members have been provided with and continue to utilize face masks and, where necessary, additional PPE to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities.
In short time, ADOC says it expects all inmates will have been provided with two face masks that will be cleaned daily. The ADOC’s goal is to produce enough masks to provide each inmate with a total of four masks for personal use.
The masks are being produced at Holman Correctional Facility and Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women.
