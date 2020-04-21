Supporters of reopening Alabama’s economy to hold car rally around capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Supporters of reopening Alabama’s economy will hold a car rally around the state capitol Tuesday.
A group called Stand Up Alabama planned a car rally they are calling “Operation Back to Work” to encourage the state to reopen businesses.
The rally will start at 1 p.m. Stand Up Alabama is encouraging business owners and their supporters to participate by decorating their vehicles, making signs and driving a designated route around the capitol.
The group is voicing support for the report the Small Business Commission Emergency Task Force released Friday. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the task force recommended the state open certain businesses immediately and others in phases in May.
Gov. Kay Ivey has said she and State Health Officer Scott Harris will review the stay at home order on or before April 28. The stay at home order, which is set to expire May 1, prohibits all non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more and requires all nonessential businesses to remain closed.
