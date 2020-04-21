Thursday’s severe weather threat going up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It must seem like a broken record, but central and southern Alabama are once again in an enhanced risk for strong and severe thunderstorms. This time it will come on Thursday.
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center uses language quite similar to the past couple of severe weather events, and their level 3-of-5 risk zone includes all of our region.
We thought this may be a possibility, but we wanted to wait until new information came in Tuesday morning before making the decision to significantly upgrade the severe risk. Unfortunately, the new information supports the risk of numerous severe thunderstorms across a good chunk of Alabama Georgia and northern Florida throughout the day Thursday.
On our risk scale, we’ve put most of the region in a level 3-of-4 Medium Risk. Areas west and northwest of Montgomery may have a slightly lower risk of severe weather, so we’ve left those locations in a level 2-of-4 Low Risk in our Tuesday morning update.
The difference with this particular severe weather threat is that it looks to be an all day event. We could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms during the morning, afternoon and evening hours depending on how things develop.
The threats will once again include tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. Some strong tornadoes are certainly possible as things look now. However, as is typically the case in Alabama, that will depend on the finer “mesoscale” details that we won’t know much about until late in the day Wednesday.
It’s important to remember that not everyone will see severe weather. The threat is there for everyone, but not every single town, city or county will necessarily be impacted by severe thunderstorms. Still, it’s smart to continue checking back for updates as often as possible.
As additional details -- such as timing and determining who’s at the greatest risk -- become evident, we will update the forecast.
Beyond Thursday, we could see a few showers or storms Friday night into Saturday, but that system does not pose a severe weather threat.
