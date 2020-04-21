U.S. News & World Report ranks 3 Montgomery schools in state’s top 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. News & World Report have released their annual list of top high schools, and three Montgomery schools are ranked in the top ten in Alabama.
Loveless Academy Magnet Program High School is ranked the number one high school in Alabama and 23rd overall in the entire United States. LAMP is also the 12th best magnet school in the nation.
Booker T. Washington Magnet High is the fifth best in Alabama, and Brewbaker Technology Magnet High is ranked 10th.
U.S. News & World Report ranks the schools based on college readiness, student performance and graduation rates.
