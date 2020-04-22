ADOC confirms fourth inmate case of COVID-19

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
Following the positive test the inmate was relocated to Easterling Correctional Facility and placed in an isolation cell where he received medical treatment, ADOC says.
This is the fourth confirmed, and third active, case of COVID-19 among the ADOC inmate population.
Inmates housed at Elba are currently in quarantine. ADOC says this decision was made after a consultation with the state medical director at Wexford Health Sources, ADOC’s contracted health services provider.
ADOC says the inmate population and staff will be monitored closely for COVID-19 signs and symptoms. This includes taking and recording temperatures twice per day.
Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19, ADOC says.
