ADOC trainee faces multiple child sex crimes

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A trainee with the Alabama Department of Corrections is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to travel out of state to meet a child for sex, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
Connor Grier, 20, of Deatsville, was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Franklin said Grier had been speaking with someone online whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl. In actuality, he was talking with investigators in Illinois posing as a child.
The sheriff said Grier told the person he was talking with that he was in law enforcement and sent photos of his penis.
“We were able to intercept him on his way to I-65 on a traffic violation,” the sheriff said and from there a case was developed in regard to the sex crimes.
Grier had apparently been on the phone while driving and the number he’d dialed was connected back to the Illinois investigators, Franklin confirmed.
“He’s going to have a difficult time refuting some of these facts in court," the sheriff explained.
The sheriff said Grier had been an ADOC trainee in the Speigner community, where Draper Correctional Facility is located, for about six weeks. He said ADOC “is aware.”
Grier was arrested and charged with enticing or soliciting a child by computer, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and transmitting obscene material to a child.
He’s being held on a $200,000 cash bond.
