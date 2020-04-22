Ala. firefighter nearly killed by falling tree in Sunday storms

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alexander City firefighter came very close to losing his life on the way to work over the weekend. It happened during the height of Sunday morning’s severe weather.
Joey Jones, who has been with the department for 12 years, won’t forget the moment it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 63 North.
“Every time I come through here, I take deep breaths, reflect on how close I was to losing my life,” he said.
Though startled and shaken, Jones regained his composure to squeeze off a few seconds of cell phone video right after it happened. You can see the hail on the ground and the crunchiness as Jones walks around what’s left of the truck he was driving.
The video shows the bed of his red Ford F-150 folded under the crushing weight of a mature pine tree. The tree barely missed the cab.
“I mean, it jolted the truck," Jones explained. "I didn’t realize it was the entire tree, thought maybe it was just a limb!”
And by mere chance, nearby homeowner Blue Vardaman was looking out the door with his family the moment the tree fall on top of the truck. You can only imagine what when through his mind.
“How horrible. It’s going to be tragic," the retired military pilot, who has seen his share of tragedy, stated. “I immediately thought ‘Oh, my gosh',’” he added.
Despite nearly being killed, it didn’t take long before Jones’ servant heart kicked in. He got to checking surrounding homes with trees on them, "making sure nobody was hurt.”
“To do that, that’s impressive," Vardaman, who saw Jones run up the road with his medical bag, added.
It wasn’t until later that night when Jones began to realize just how close it was for him. Was he spared? He believes he was and for a purpose.
“I’m here to serve others, help others in every way we can,” said Jones. “I’m very thankful to be alive.”
Both men say without question there was miracle in the storm on Highway 63.
Blue Vardaman witnessed it. Joey Jones lived it.
