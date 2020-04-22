Ala. licensure board warns consumers of fraudulent storm repairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As soon as there’s trouble on the radar, the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board says the “storm chasers” are never far behind.
“That’s exactly what they are, but not in a good sense,” said Chip Carden, Executive Director of the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board. “They’re waiting for that disaster to happen where they can fly in here on two wheels and take a bunch of money and then scoot back to their home base.”
According to Carden, the scammers have already been reported in Alex City, and the Board’s investigators are on the ground working to inform consumers.
“It’s a mess up there and there’s already guys from Georgia slipping in that we’re trying to keep at bay,” he said.
For those whose homes or property that took a direct hit during Sunday’s storms, Carden says don't rush, no matter how extensive the damage.
“It’s the number one mistake people make,” he explained. “If you can get the thing tarped down and keep the water from running through the house and causing more damage, then take your time because people make bad decisions when they’re in a hurry.”
First order of business: research contractors and roofers, ask for references and ensure they're licensed and bonded.
“The most important thing is to ask to see the card,” explained Carden. “If there’s general repairs, and it’s over $10,000 they have to have a Home Builders license. If it’s roofing repairs and it’s over $2,500, they must have a roofers license issued by the Board.”
The contractors and roofers should have an occupational license on hand which looks like this.
“A lot of times the scammers will rip out a business license that says state Alabama across the top of it, and present that to a homeowner and most homeowners don’t know the difference between a regular old business license and a true occupational license,” Carden said.
If the builder checks out, Carden says it's imperative to execute a contract and understand how much the project will cost and when those payments will be made.
“Most legitimate business folks, they don’t ask for a down payment because they understand what’s going on,” he said. “Now I could understand if it’s a little guy and he’s just trying to get started, you know, and he doesn’t have a lot of cash flow, then you could provide the materials.”
The Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board has a database where you can research licensed contractors and roofers.
If a job didn’t go as planned, you can also file a complaint with the Board which has investigators and can take these cases to court.
Consumers can find a wealth of information about hiring a contractor or roofer here.
