Celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary in the backyard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! Public events are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the backyard is still open for a celebration.
The TurfMutt Foundation, an organization that encourages outdoor learning experiences, is encouraging families to spend some time outside, and learn more about the space that surrounds them.
"Earth Day allows us to reconnect to nature starting at your back door. We want kids to understand how they can be environmental stewards, how you can do your part, by just understanding where you live, finding the right plants for your zone, water conservation, water quality," said Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation.
Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.
“Part of it is just stepping outside, taking a few minutes to step away from the devices,” said Kiser. “It’s tough to leave the iPhone and iPad inside, step away from the television, step away from the devices, take the dog out, and plant some plants to connect to nature.”
Kiser believes this is a great time to start a conversation, as a family, about environmental preservation.
“Climate change is critically important right now, we’re all talking about climate change. The largest carbon sink in the country is our lawns, our lawns, and landscapes. So a working lawn not only produces oxygen, but it sequesters carbon dioxide, which it pulls out of the air, which is critically important for climate change. That’s a great lesson plan for kids and families to understand.”
TurfMutt Foundation has a list of 6 ways to celebrate Earth Day from your backyard here.
EarthDay.org is doing a live presentation, what it calls a “global digital surge”, and “24 hours of action”.
