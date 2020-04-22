Cleaning companies face own battle with COVID-19

“For our customers, we’re providing them with with different types of preventative disinfection programs where we’re going in and fogging and misting and spraying hot touch-point surfaces in their buildings to keep them and their employees, safe. Then of course with our employees, we’re continuing to follow CDC guidelines and compliance with PPE and we’re having our team members wear protective glasses, masks, and gloves," said Kemco Facility Services Vice President Wesley Littlefield. “Now, we’re also providing what we’ve termed post outbreak disinfection, and, of course, that’s when we go into a building to disinfect after a confirmed COVID case, and in that case we have our technicians were in full suits full PPE from head to toe.”