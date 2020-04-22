Experts to give Montgomery small business owners guidance during connect call

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Small businesses are struggling during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Owners are worried about whether their companies will survive this crisis, and they are desperate for some help. The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to ease some of their concerns.
The chamber will host a Small Business Connect Call Thursday. A panel of local experts will be available to accept live phone calls from Montgomery area businesses to give guidance on COVID-19 recovery related issues.
Small and medium-sized business owners will be able to speak one-on-one with an expert about a number of topics including loan programs, tax questions, unemployment questions, workplace safety issues, and more.
The call event is Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. The number to call is 334-226-7529.
