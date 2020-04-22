Former Montgomery Academy star ready for shot in NFL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery Academy standout Josh Thomas has always been a star athlete.
Thomas was named the 2013 WSFA Fever Star Athlete of the Year in February 2014.
"It's crazy that was six years ago," said Thomas.
Thomas went on to star as a safety at Appalachian State. He was part of four Sun Belt Championships.
He started 30 games during his time with the Mountaineers.
“This year I was captain again. I made All-Conference again. I feel like I got better every year," said Thomas. "We got better every year, and I put myself in this position that I’m in right now, so it was a great career. Just talking about it right now it is crazy that I did all that stuff.”
Thomas graduated in December, and then turned his focus to the draft. He spent time training in Dallas at Michael Johnson Performance. He got to get tips from the former Olympic gold medalist.
“Probably one of the fastest men on Earth. Just trying to learn some speed stuff to help my 40 time and my combine drills and stuff like that," said Thomas. “It was very interesting, just the mechanics of movement and speed, just how that can help your body move faster with nutrition or just doing this certain movement. Stretching a certain way and stuff like that.”
App State was unable to hold its Pro Day on March 27, but despite that, Thomas says he is getting good feedback from NFL teams because of his game film.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things from teams. They said they like my instincts," said Thomas. “They like how I play the game, they like how hard I play, I play hard and do the right thing, they can depend on me at the next level. Hearing stuff like that is just a blessing knowing that all the hard work is paying off.”
Whoever drafts Thomas will be getting a two-time team captain and All-Sun Belt Conference player with seven career interceptions.
"All it takes is one team. That's what we are hoping for is one team to take a chance on us. After that, the rest is on us. This process has been crazy. We've just been trying to stay up and work every day to get better and be ready when our time comes," Thomas stated.
The NFL Draft begins begins on Thursday.
