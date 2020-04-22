Here’s the latest on Thursday’s severe weather risk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Wednesday morning, there is still an elevated risk for severe weather across the entire region on Thursday. However, as we continue getting closer and closer, our ability to hone in on the finer details is getting better.
The data continue to suggest that the southern half of Alabama, most of Georgia, northern Florida, and southern South Carolina are at the greatest risk for severe thunderstorms. Exact timing is still not for certain in any of these locations, though.
Most things point toward a line of rain and thunderstorms pushing into Alabama from the northwest early Thursday morning. This line would then push across most of the area through the early afternoon with areas like Troy, Andalusia, Eufaula, and Dothan seeing the line arrive last.
And within this line could certainly exist some severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and perhaps a tornado or two.
That really isn’t the “main” threat for severe weather with this particular system, though. Yes, there could very well be several severe thunderstorms within that line, but the more significant threat comes during the afternoon into the evening.
The problem is that we aren’t 100% sure whether or not we will see thunderstorms even develop in the afternoon and evening.
Many of our high-resolution models are now able to see through Friday morning, which means our forecast confidence is increasing. The problem is there are so many moving parts with this setup.
The storms that come through the during the morning will most likely play a big role in who sees storms redevelop during the afternoon hours. The morning activity could even hinder afternoon thunderstorm develop altogether depending on when it moves through and how much rain it brings.
As it looks Wednesday morning, it does appear there is at least a decent shot for some thunderstorms to develop after 2 p.m. along and east of I-65. Any of these storms would possess the capability of turning strong to severe quickly. They would be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes if things come together.
We would go ahead and plan for:
- Thunderstorms during the morning hours for most locations, with some being severe
- Storms lingering into the early afternoon for areas southeast of Montgomery
- Scattered severe thunderstorm development during the afternoon and evening in the red highlighted areas shown on our map above
The weather does turn markedly more quiet for the remainder of the extended outlook with highs in the 70s and 80s through next week!
