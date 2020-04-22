Identity of Wetumpka theft, fraud suspect wanted by police

Wetumpka police are searching for this suspect in relation to theft and fraudulent use of a debit card. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | April 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:41 PM

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wetumpka Police Department is seeking assistance regarding the identification of a theft and fraud suspect.

The department reported that between April 13 and 15, an unknown suspect made used a stolen debit card to make several purchases at different businesses.

Wetumpka police are searching for this suspect in relation to theft and fraudulent use of a debit card. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

If and when identified, the suspect will be charged with second-degree theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit card.

The suspect was last seen driving a four-door blue SUV.

Wetumpka police say the suspect was seen traveling in this four-door SUV. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

If you can identify the suspect or know his whereabouts, call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

You can also use the CrimeStoppers toll free number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000.

