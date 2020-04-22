Investigators: Alex City fatal fire caused by candle

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire investigators say a fatal fire in Alex City was caused by a candle left unattended.
On Monday, Alex City firefighters were called to a home on K Street around 11 p.m.
It was later learned an elderly woman, who has not been identified, passed away in the fire.
Initially, investigators were not sure if the fire was weather-related but further investigation revealed a lit candle had been left unattended and somehow was knocked over. Investigators say the homeowner had lost power due to the severe storms.
This was the city’s second fatal fire for 2020.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.