Lanett man arrested on attempted murder charges

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is behind bars after allegedly shooting another man over the weekend.
Police responded to the 1700 block of E. 3rd Ct. on Apr. 18 in reference to a gunshot victim.
The victim, a Valley man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.
An investigation identified as 50-year-old Tymichael Antonio Mitchell as the shooter.
Mitchell was arrested on Apr. 22 and charged with attempted murder. He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
He is currently being held in the Chambers County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
