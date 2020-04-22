Lowndes County COVID-19 testing clinic moved to Friday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to the threat of bad weather, the date for the one-day COVID-19 testing clinic in Lowndes County is being moved.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the testing clinic at the Lowndes County Health Department in Hayneville is being rescheduled from Thursday to Friday.
The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 507 East Tuskeena Street. To be tested, ADPH says individuals must be over 10 years of age and meet the following criteria:
- Fever, cough or shortness of breath
- Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or
- Age 65 years or older, or Healthcare worker, or
- Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or
- Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening
Patients who meet the criteria to be tested should call for an appointment at 334-548-2564.
