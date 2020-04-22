Montgomery clears first hurdle to high-volume COVID-19 testing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday, the South Korean company Seegene announced its COVID-19 test, the Allplex™ 2019-nCoV Assay, a Real-time RT-PCR, received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.
It’s a highly-anticipated announcement, as the City of Montgomery received 10,000 of these tests a week ago through a donation from Hyundai’s corporate headquarters in South Korea.
Given the success of South Korea’s testing model, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed put in a request with the city’s partner, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, soon after the city began reporting its own COVID-19 cases.
“Our automated system, with its advanced analysis software, has proven to be extremely useful due to its convenience and scalability, especially in such a pandemic situation where thousands of tests may be required to be performed in a day at every location,” said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene.
The sophisticated test was commissioned by the South Korean government as the virus began to spread across that country. It requires a CLIA high-complexity laboratory to process the samples.
The next hurdle Montgomery must overcome is partnering with a lab that’s capable of processing the test in large batches, and also determine whether that lab will conduct coronavirus screenings in the field or only analyze the tests.
The mayor's office confirms it's considering both in and out of state labs to fill this void.
On Tuesday, only two labs in the country were authorized to run Seegene’s test due to their lengthy independent testing on this product.
Kyle Armantrout, managing partner with CirrusDx, a Maryland-based high-complexity laboratory, said his business is contracted with multiple municipalities to analyze their tests.
“Significantly more cities are reaching out to us that have realized that they’re just not in a position to rely on public health, not because public health doesn’t have skilled people, it’s just the nature of how a reference lab operates versus other types of laboratories,” said Armatrout.
His company meters the number of tests it sends out week, which is agreed upon in the contract, to ensure they can report the results in less than 24 hours. They’ve also retrofitted the testing process, which was designed for the health care field, to make it more user-friendly to non-industry employees.
“We have given them a simplified test requisition with only the COVID-19 test on it,” said Armantrout. “They fill out the pertinent information, and they send that back to us, which is a much smoother process than us having to chase them down because they didn’t check a box. If they do all of the steps correctly, and for us, we usually have results within a day.”
CirrusDX has run around 10,000 of Seegene’s tests so far. Armantrout says it was attractive to his company because the product is already battle-tested.
"What’s important for a lab, when you get started is to be able to get your test started and consistently working, if you don’t have enough experience with what you’re trying to test, you have fits and starts which is what we saw happen with the CDC.
He believes the tests are cost-efficient for cities, especially when considering the amount they pay for an employee to quarantine while also paying overtime to fill their position.
“It’s actually the cost of those labor hours, that’s the value of the test,” he said. “I think a lot of people miss that particular piece. That’s what you’re measuring up against, what’s the value of getting that emergency room doctor back in there, or those three firefighters waiting on a test result?”
CirrusDx is ramping up its testing and working to hire additional employees to accommodate the demand.
“In order to get the country opened up and working again, we don’t have a choice. Somebody has to step up and do it. There’s only so many people that fit the category of capable. And so everybody who’s capable has to participate in ask get their capacities up.”
It’s unclear what in-state laboratories meet the high-complexity standards for this test. City officials say they must also locate equipment for the drive thru testing sites and create a marketing campaign to raise awareness of the testing locations, dates, and hours.
No date has been set to officially launch their testing.
