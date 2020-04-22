National Weather Service survey finds tornadoes hit Henry, Houston counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A National Weather Service survey found tornadoes hit Henry and Houston counties.
According to the survey, an EF-1 tornado and an EF-2 tornado hit Henry County on Sunday. The EF-2 tornado touched down at around 11:40 p.m. just west of County Road 15. It continued northeast through the town of Tumbleton, damaging several homes and destroying a mobile home. One person was killed in the mobile home.
The tornado had winds estimated at 125 mph, and it lifted near County Road 53.
The EF-1 tornado touched down at around 11:45 p.m. along Camp Springs Road, near County Road 131. A home was damaged and an automotive shop was destroyed on County Road 121. The tornado continued northeast, damaging another structure before lifting near County Road 53. It had winds of 110 mph.
The survey found an EF-1 tornado hit Houston County at around 11:42 p.m. The tornado touched down on Bob Hall Road, just south of Ariel Lane, where it damaged the roof of a home and tore a portion of the roof off a storage facility. It continued southeast and damaged the roof of about eight homes in a neighborhood along Nottingham Way.
The tornado, which reached winds of 90 mph, downed trees along Harrington Lane, where it quickly lifted.
NWS said the information is preliminary.
