State studying protocols at veterans home with COVID-19 outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs says two separate reports are forthcoming into whether the staff at Bill Nichols Veterans Home in Alex City followed proper protocol in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Wednesday, 43 residents and 30 employees have been infected by the virus; at least one veteran resident has died from the virus. Admiral Kent Davis requested outside assistance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Birmingham VA Medical to determine whether the virus could have been mitigated.
On Saturday, the Alabama National Guard deployed a specialized unit to thoroughly disinfect rooms, hallways, common areas and administrative offices.
