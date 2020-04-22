235 still without electricity in south Ala. after Sunday storms

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Covington Electric Cooperative says it has restore power services to all but about 235 customers following Sunday’s severe weather. That number is down from a high of about 9,000 immediately after the storms.
CEC serves around 23,000 meters in parts of six south Alabama counties including Covington, Coffee, Geneva, Dale, Crenshaw and Escambia where storm damage was widespread.
Straight-line winds caused hundreds of trees to fall over or snap, and damage from one or more tornadoes caused major damage to homes and some of the CEC infrastructure in Covington County.
CEC crews, along with assisting crews, are working to wrap up the final phase of repairs to its distribution system with goal of getting service back on for remaining members Wednesday.
Any member whose electricity has not been restored by Wednesday afternoon should notify the CEC office by calling 800-239-4121. Members can monitor outages in real-time using the CEC Outage Viewer available at covington.coop.
There are some with homes too damaged to get service at this point.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.