Three COVID-19 cases confirmed at Phenix City chicken plant

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three workers at a food production facility in Phenix City have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two employees at Alatrade Foods tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but this week the chicken-processing plant saw a third case.
The first two employees were reportedly not at work for a while before testing positive. The most recent worker to test positive has been at the plant since Thursday, Apr. 16. The employee called out sick on Friday, Apr. 17.
When a worker calls out sick, the plant nurse contacts them to discuss their symptoms and determine if they need to get tested for the virus. Officials at Alatrade did not confirm if this is what led to the third worker being tested.
Alatrade Plant Manager Dave Robinson does say that all of the more than 700 employees have their temperature checked before entering the plant.
Robinson also heralds these workers as heroes, saying that during all of the hardships and fear of the pandemic, the essential workers continue coming to work.
Alatrade Foods produces approximately 4,000,000 pounds of chicken per week.
