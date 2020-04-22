Tua thanks workers at Lowe’s in Tuscaloosa

View this post on Instagram

It was exciting to kick off an unforgettable week by surprising some dedicated @loweshomeimprovement associates to thank them for all their hard work to help keep my home away from home running during these tough times. Their positive energy is contagious and it was an honor to hear their stories. I can’t wait to find out tomorrow where I’ll be hosting them at a game next season! #HomeUnitesUs #LowesPartner