First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are still watching for an elevated risk for severe weather across the entire region on Thursday. Most models are agreeing on a round of rain and thunderstorms pushing into Alabama from the northwest early Thursday morning; as it progresses off towards the south and east, this line would bring with it the threat for strong, potentially damaging straight line wind.
The uncertainty with this forecast comes later on in the day... will there or won’t there be some more activity that develops during the afternoon and evening?
The answer to that question is not a slam dunk right now.
Storms that come through the during the morning will most likely play a big role - they could help influence the atmosphere and either help or hurt the chance of more activity later in the day.
If these storms ramp back up, they will also have the chance to bring more potentially severe storms to our area; they would be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.
The weather does turn markedly more quiet for the remainder of the extended outlook with highs in the 70s and 80s through next week!
