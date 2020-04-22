Woman charged in Montgomery child abuse investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a child abuse investigation.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Kamisha Rishae Jones is charged with child abuse in an investigation that began Monday.
Duckett says the investigation revealed Jones struck and choked the juvenile victim with an extension cord. The victim sustained minor injuries.
Jones was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $7,500 bond.
