Ala. delegation sends in recommendations on when to reopen state’s economy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s congressional delegation was tasked by Gov. Kay Ivey to send in recommendations individually on when and how to reopen the state’s economy.
The governor had asked each of the seven U.S. Representatives to create a task force for their region to outline the best way to reopen.
There were some stark differences within the reports. One congressional member suggested the state open up immediately while another suggested opening in May.
The reports did provide requests that groups including businesses and vulnerable populations use personal protective equipment and take precautionary measures.
You can view the reports here:
A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the governor and the Executive Committee of her Coronavirus Task Force are reviewing all of the information we have received. From this, Gov. Ivey and Dr. Harris will piece together a firm timetable to reopen our businesses.
The spokesperson said the governor is eager to get our economy running on all cylinders again and looks forward to reviewing these final recommendations.
