Close to 1,000 residents without power in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says approximately 990 customers are without service in the Montgomery area.
According to Michael Jordan with Alabama Power, the outage began around 7:45 a.m. Jordan says technicians are working to identify the cause of the outage.
Viewer reports suggest the outage is on or near the Atlanta Highway area between Edgemont Baptist Church to the Eastern Boulevard.
It is not clear at this time how long the outage may last.
