Coronaviruses will never be fully eradicated, Auburn professor says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and animals, and an Auburn University professor believes coronaviruses will never be fully eradicated.
Dr. Joseph Giambrone, professor emeritus in Auburn University’s Department of Poultry Science, said coronaviruses occur naturally in wild animals. He said the viruses can spill over into humans, and once they are in humans they can circulate forever. He believes once a vaccine is developed, we’ll need an annual booster to protect us from coronavirus.
“I believe we’ll need to revaccinate or boost humans every years based on data we’ve seen from the MERS virus, which is a closely related virus to the COVID-19," Giambrone said. "Antibodies were detected in humans that were infected with the MERS virus up to one year after infection. So, therefore, extrapolating that data into COVID-19 would mean we would need to vaccinate yearly.”
Giambrone said getting people vaccinated will be the biggest hurdle. He said only 50 percent of the people in the U.S. receive the flu vaccine.
Giambrone suspects governments will eventually make vaccines mandatory.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.