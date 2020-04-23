Employee tests positive for coronavirus, ALEA says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.
ALEA Public Information Officer Michael Carswell says the employee is assigned to an office with no direct interaction with the public and had been on personal leave when they were tested. Carswell also says the employee was not around anyone at work, but the agency had that employee’s area sanitized to ensure the safety of the employee’s coworkers.
Several ALEA employees have been tested for COVID-19 across the state, but this is the only positive test, Carswell says.
Highway Patrol hasn’t modified shifts.
