Invesco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $81.5 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
The investment management company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period.
Invesco shares have dropped 49% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 13%. The stock has fallen 57% in the last 12 months.
