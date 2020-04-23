Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VETERANS-AFFAIRS
VA medical facilities struggle to cope with coronavirus
BOSTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is struggling with shortages of workers at its health care facilities as it cares for veterans infected with the novel coronavirus. The agency responsible for the health care of 9 million veterans is also facing shortages of the equipment necessary to protect employees from contracting the virus. That's according to VA staff and internal documents obtained by The Associated Press. The documents show about 1,900 VA health care workers have become sick with the coronavirus, and 20 have died. Another 3,600 health care workers are quarantined and unable to work because they have been exposed.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Trump: I 'disagreed strongly' with Georgia's reopening plan
ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says he told Georgia's governor that he “disagreed strongly” with his decision to reopen some nonessential businesses that had been shuttered to contain the coronavirus. Speaking at a White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he told Gov. Brian Kemp that he had misgivings over the governor’s plan, but would not stand in his way. Trump says the Republican governor is doing “what he thinks is right.” Kemp’s decision has been questioned because the state has yet to show continuing progress with tracking and testing for the virus.
DEMOCRAT ENDORSES TRUMP-GEORGIA
Georgia Democrat stepping down after endorsement of Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker from Georgia says he’s stepping down just over a week after breaking party ranks to endorse President Donald Trump. Rep. Vernon Jones won’t complete his current term representing portions of metro Atlanta’s DeKalb and Rockdale counties in the state House and won’t seek reelection. Jones has been the subject of a complaint alleging he doesn’t live in the district. He's called it baseless. Jones said he’s backing Trump because of the president’s support for criminal justice reform and historically black colleges and universities. That resulted in swift blowback from fellow Democrats.
ATLANTA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT
Atlanta school board plucks new leader from Alabama system
ATLANTA (AP) — The superintendent of schools in Alabama’s largest city is being picked to lead Atlanta’s public school system. Atlanta school board members on Tuesday named Birmingham Superintendent Lisa Herring as their sole finalist to be the next superintendent in Georgia’s largest city. The board must wait 14 days between announcing Herring and voting to hire her. If officials move forward, they say Herring would start work on July 1. She would replace Meria Carstarphen, who won plaudits for improving academic performance and morale in Atlanta after a cheating scandal. Carstarphen wanted to stay on, but board members declined to renew her contract,
EMAIL THREATS-UNIVERSITIES
Release: Ex-university worker sent death threats to colleges
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a former employee at a Georgia university was arrested and accused of sending death threats to several workers at other universities. Shawn Charles Merdinger was charged Sunday with a criminal complaint for sending threatening emails. Merdinger was an assistant director for IT information security with Valdosta State University between 2014 and 2016. Officials said Merdinger sent emails to employees at the University of California at Santa Barbara, University of Indiana, University of Texas, University of Texas at Austin, the University System of Georgia and Valdosta State University between April 16 and 19. Officials said the emails contained threats of “extreme violence." It’s unclear whether Merdinger had an attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
PELICANS-ISLAND RESTORATION
Restoring island where cleaned birds brought during BP spill
Louisiana is moving toward restoration of an island so low that tides often drown the eggs and chicks of the pelicans and other birds that nest there. Bids will be opened Thursday for restoration of Rabbit Island, where hundreds of birds were brought after being rescued and cleaned during the BP oil spill in 2010. Oil spill money is paying to restore Rabbit Island, the state's westernmost nesting site for colonies of seabirds and wading birds. The project will create more than 80 acres of land and six of marsh, bringing the island virtually to the size it was 65 years ago. Like the work completed in February at Queen Bess Island, most will be done between nesting seasons.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUN LAWSUIT
Judge won't suspend handgun carry law during virus emergency
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has declined to suspend a Georgia law that requires people to have a license to carry a handgun. A gun rights group sued over what it says is an improper suspension of the processing of gun carry licenses resulting from an emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. Georgia law says gun owners don’t need a carry license to have weapons in their homes, cars and places of business. But if they want to carry a weapon elsewhere, they must have a carry license. In an order issued Monday, the judge declined to suspend the state's carry law during the state of emergency.