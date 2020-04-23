Linemen hard at work restoring power in south Alabama in midst of second storm

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a tough week for electrical linemen in south Alabama. Four days after storms rolled through places like Covington and Pike counties, customers are just now getting their power back.
Spring storms often spring trouble.
The damage is still around four days after the storms in northern Covington County.
“Blew across some of our lines," said Covington Electric Cooperative Foreman Glenn Cottle.
Cottle and his team continue to be right in the thick of it, getting the flow back on for some 9,000 customers - those who could receive electricity.
“Some in thicket and swampy areas,” he said.
Cottle’s biggest worry is getting it all fixed in the midst of another storm.
“Nervous the wind is blowing," said Cottle. "The lights are flashing especially after this episode we done had.”
The bad weather knocked over 100 poles, created a mess and created another trip down danger lane. Covington Electric has a total of 23,000 customers and serve parts of six counties.
“You always have aftershocks after these events. The broken trees, the fractured poles, the weakened poles.. another event and they’ll break,” said Covington Electric Cooperative CEO Ed Short.
South Alabama Electric co-op over in Troy is working hard to restore power to the remaining 631 customers. Crews from north Alabama and Georgia were brought in to help.
Getting the juice back on is hard work and expensive; $400,000 for South Alabama Electric and a substantial amount for Covington Electric.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.