Police charge man with breaking into business, violating city curfew

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with breaking into a business and violating city curfew.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, James Russell Yentes JR, 43, is charged with burglary third degree and violating the emergency management act.
Duckett says officers were called Thursday to the 2000 block of Clubview Street around midnight on a report of a business burglary. The business had been forcibly entered.
Yentes was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.
Duckett says Yentes was charged with violating the emergency management act for being in violation of the city’s COVID-19 related curfew. The indefinite curfew is between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day of the week.
Yentes was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center under an $8,000 bond.
