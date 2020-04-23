Police: Theft ring targeted businesses affected by COVID-19

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Several people have been arrested in connection to a large-scale multi-jurisdictional theft ring.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, Constance May Millwood, Steven Lee Harris and Robert Patton Birdwell have been arrested. Millwood and Harris are charged with breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property. Birdwell is charged with theft of property, third-degree burglary, and receiving stolen property.
Thompson said two people, Shane Douglas Hill and Kenny Eugene Harris, are still at large.
Thompson said for the last several months, multiple law enforcement agencies in the central Alabama region have been investigating numerous thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles. The suspects have targeted numerous businesses, many of which have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including churches, day cares, moving and storage facilities, restaurants, and assorted construction companies.
During a recent theft, Thompson said numerous firearms were stolen and suspects that have not been arrested should be considered armed and dangerous.
The investigation found the suspects were scrapping the metal on a continual basis at a scrap recycling center in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.
Millwood, Harris and Birdwell were booked in the Autauga County Jail after their arrests on bonds of $60,000 each. Birdwell also has a $45,000 cash bond; he’s accused of making implied threats towards law enforcement.
Thompson said damage to a vehicle as a result of a catalytic converter theft can be anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500, and one business that was targeted multiple times may not be able to financially recover.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.