8 residents die, dozens more test positive for COVID-19 at state veterans home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - More tests confirm that 64 residents and 23 employees at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City are positive for the coronavirus.
Eight residents have died from complications attributed to the virus. On April 18, the home completed testing of all residents.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) state veterans homes are increasing testing of the COVID-19 virus as more resources become available.
“For several weeks, we have advocated for more testing at the state veterans homes, but test kits have been limited. Now that we’re able to increase testing, this significantly improves our capability to contain and reduce the risk of the virus from spreading,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.
The state veterans homes in Huntsville and Pell City have not reported COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.
Three employees have tested positive for the virus at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette. Davis said the three homes are continuing to test residents and employees.
On April 18, the National Guard deployed a specialized unit, Task Force 31, to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home where the task force disinfected residents’ rooms, hallways, common areas, and administrative offices.
The National Guard will provide follow-on support to the other three state veterans homes.
On April 20, a 7-person team from the Birmingham VA Medical Center conducted an independent review of the home’s health-care operations. Additionally, an ADPH infectious disease specialist reviewed the home’s protocols on April 21. Reports from the independent reviews are pending.
Residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolation areas inside the homes for further care and treatment. Employees who exhibit symptoms of the virus are prohibited entry into facility.
Information about ADVA’s veterans homes visitation policy and other precautionary measures the department is taking in its response to the COVID-19 crisis is posted to the department’s website at www.va.alabama.gov.
