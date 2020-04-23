17 Rheem employees in Montgomery test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A company with nearly a 1,000 employees in the Montgomery area says it’s working to stem the spread of COVID-19, even as more than a dozen of its employees have now tested positive for the respiratory illness.
Atlanta-based Rheem Manufacturing Company, maker of products like water heaters and air conditioning equipment, said its first Montgomery employee tested positive on April 14.
Just over a week later, the number of cases has since climbed to 17, though several of the cases are representative of employees who have not been in the manufacturing site, according to Rheem Global Communications Director Lindsey Ford.
After the first test confirmation, Ford says the company temporarily closed its Montgomery factory, contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health and conducted what it said was “extensive contact tracing” to identify any employees who would need to self-quarantine.
The plant reopened Tuesday, Ford said, and employees were provided with protective facial coverings.
“Despite our best efforts, Rheem hasn’t been immune to the impact of the virus,” Ford explained.said.
“The health and welfare of our employees matters above all else,” she added. “We have taken, and will continue to take, aggressive measures above and beyond the workplace guidelines issued by the CDC and WHO to protect our people.”
Ford said Rheem expanded cleaning and sanitation at its facilities at the outside of the pandemic.
Rheem has had a facility in Montgomery since 1972.
