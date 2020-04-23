Selma plant closes for cleaning after positive COVID-19 test

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A west Alabama facility that supplies combat and utility uniforms for every branch of the U.S. military has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
Attempts to reach officials at the American Apparel corporate office in Selma were met with a phone message indicating the facility was closed Thursday and Friday for “extensive cleaning” after the illness was confirmed.
The message said the facility would reopen on Monday after the cleaning process was completed.
American Apparel has four facilities in Alabama, (Centre, Oneonta, Opp and Selma) but it appears only the Selma location is affected.
