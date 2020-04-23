Severe weather threat over, Sunny days on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an active weather day, the last of the rain is now exiting the state. Our severe risk has come to an end, and nice weather will now stay in the forecast for a while!
Showers will come to an end tonight and skies will slowly clear. Lows will settle in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow is looking good! Highs will warm to near 80° under abundant sunshine.
A well deserved weekend of lovely weather is in store. Sunny skies and comfortably warm temperatures will be perfect for any socially distant outdoor activities!
Good news - the nice weather will stick around for the beginning of the workweek. Then, by Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are possible again. We don’t see a threat of severe weather at this time, but will keep an eye on it. In the meantime, enjoy the calm weather!
