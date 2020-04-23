Speaker to discuss resumption of Ala. legislative session at 3 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers will not meet for the legislative session next week, House and Senate leaders announced Thursday. Instead, the session is scheduled to begin May 4.
Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, will hold a news conference on Thursday, April 23, at 3 p.m. in the Alabama State House. He will discuss the resumption of the 2020 regular legislation session.
Legislators’ focus will be on passing the Education Trust Fund and General Fund budgets which have been hurt by the pandemic. Lawmakers will likely meet until May 18.
“Our goal for the remainder of the session is to conduct the people’s business that is required by the Constitution and position Alabama to repair the economic damage that has been done by the unavoidable public health quarantine,” McCutcheon said. “We remain confident that Alabama’s best days remain ahead of us, and we are eager to begin the work that will get us there.”
They will also focus on passing local pieces of legislation.
“It is imperative that we continue to meet and finish out the session as we move to reopen Alabama. The people elected us to lead and send us to Montgomery to pass budgets and keep the state moving forward,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said.
Gov. Kay Ivey told WSFA last week that she is prepared to call a special session later in the year if needed.
