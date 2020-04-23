STEM preschool offers free virtual lessons

“We decided to offer the lessons because of COVID-19 and families aren’t home now, many free schools, well all free schools now, and all elementary are closed, and so families are working frantically to find great high-quality educational resources, and they’re not always easy to come by," said Auburn Day School Owner and Director Katie Murrah. “A lot of times parents might get a whole link of potential resources, but you have to take a lot of time to dig through those.”