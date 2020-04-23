4 tornadoes confirmed in Henry County storms

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a total of four tornadoes in Henry County as part of Sunday’s severe weather.
NWS surveyors have rated two of the tornadoes as an EF-1 and an EF-2. The intensity of the remaining tornadoes is still to be determined.
Sunday’s storms caused widespread damage across multiple southeastern Alabama counties.
Henry County resident Jerry Oliver Williams Jr., 61, died after the trailer he was inside flipped in the area of the area of County Road 26 and County Road 103, according to a report from WTVY.
Henry County also saw damage in the Thomas Mill Creek, Newville, and Tumbleton communities.
An official statement on the tornadoes, with additional information, is expected Friday.
