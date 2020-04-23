Tua Tagovailoa taken in 1st round of NFL Draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tua Tagovailoa of the University of Alabama has been taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 5th pick in the 1st round.
In three seasons at Alabama, the Crimson Tide quarterback threw for over 7,400 yards and threw 87 touchdowns, including one to win the national championship game against Georgia back in 2018.
In the 2018 season, Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide back to the national championship game, throwing for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns in his first full season as the starter.
The NFL Draft continues through Saturday.
